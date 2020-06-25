2 of 3 suspects arrested in beating in west Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas police arrested two men and are searching for a third involved in a battery that left a man with a brain bleed last month.

David Reynoso (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police arrested two men and are searching for a third involved in a battery that left a man with a brain bleed last month, according to an arrest report.

David Reynoso, 25 and Adrian Reyes, 20, were arrested last week after police said the two men hit another car they were following and then assaulted the passenger of that car in the west valley.

Reyes is charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and battery with a deadly weapon. He is on house arrest and is scheduled to be in court Thursday.

Reynoso is charged with conspiracy to commit battery and battery with use a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm. He is being held without bail pending a hearing July 7.

Police were called to a street fight on May 19 near Westcliff and South Buffalo drives after Reynoso, Reyes and another man used a glass bottle to hit the passenger in the face.

The passenger was riding with his father when three men in another car began to follow them, eventually cutting them off, the father told police.

Reyes, Reynoso and a man later identified as Christian Monroy assaulted the passenger when he got out of the car, the report said.

The man was taken to University Medical Center and was treated for a brain bleed and facial fractures, police said.

Police used Facebook messages and profiles to identify the three men. The passenger refused to identify the men, saying he wouldn’t “snitch.” His affiliation with the men was unknown, police said.

Monroy has not been arrested, according to Clark County Detention Center bookings.

