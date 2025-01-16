59°F
2nd person in wrong-way east Las Vegas Valley crash dies

Clark County coroner's office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 16, 2025 - 1:04 pm
 

The driver struck by a suspected impaired driver a week ago in the east Las Vegas Valley has died.

The victim, identified as a 64-year-old Las Vegas man, died Wednesday at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The crash occurred just before 3:20 p.m. Jan. 8 on South Nellis Boulevard north of Vista Flora Way. A 2014 Ram 1500 operated by Valdimir Hall, 53, was northbound on Nellis when he crossed over into the southbound lanes and struck a 2006 Toyota Sienna driven by the victim.

The driver of the Toyota had to be mechanically extricated from the vehicle and was transported to Sunrise with injuries determined to be life-threatening, police said at the time.

Hall had been booked in absentia on DUI-related charges, but police later said he had died from his injuries.

The 64-year-old’s death marks the seventh traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2025. The crash remains under investigation by Metro’s Collision Investigation Section.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
