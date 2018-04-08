2nd victim suffers life-threatening injuries in Las Vegas shed fire

Las Vegas fire investigators have learned that a second victim suffered life-threatening injuries early Friday after a possible explosion led to a fire in a shed.

Firefighters were called shortly after 3:45 a.m. Friday to 1501 S. Fifth Place for reports of a fire behind a home. Witnesses told the 911 dispatcher that there may have been an explosion just before flames engulfed the concrete block shed, according to Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski.

No victims were found when firefighters arrived and extinguished the blaze. But while at the scene of the fire, investigators were notified that a man had walked into St. Rose Dominican Hospital, de Lima campus, and told the staff that he had been burned in a shed fire.

The hospital is more than 14 miles from the scene of the downtown Las Vegas fire. The man suffered serious burns, the department said, and was taken to University Medical Center’s burn unit. As of Friday evening, the man was in critical condition.

Later in the day, Szymanski said, investigators learned of another victim who had been admitted at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with injuries that appeared to be life-threatening. He also was transferred to the burn unit at University Medical Center.

The Metropolitan Police Department is assisting the Fire Department with its investigation. Szymanski said the cause of the blaze had not been determined as of Friday night.

A firefighter who suffered an ankle injury during fire suppression operations also was hospitalized Friday as a precaution.

Anyone with information regarding the fire is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

