3 houses damaged after tree fire in central Las Vegas

Three houses were damaged after a palm tree caught fire in the central Las Vegas Valley on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

A house on the 3600 block of Tempe Street suffered fire damage Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Las Vegas Fire and Rescue)

Three houses were damaged after a palm tree caught fire in the central Las Vegas Valley on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The Clark County Fire Department was called at 4:31 p.m. to the 3600 block of Tempe Street, near West Twain Avenue and South Torrey Pines Drive, after a tree in the back of a house caught fire, according to a statement from the department. Flames aided by wind extended to three homes.

One of the houses suffered moderate damage inside and outside, and the other two had minor damage, the department said.

No one was injured, and the Red Cross was on scene to assist with recovery efforts.

An investigation into the cause of the fire in ongoing.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.