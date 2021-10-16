3 injured in Las Vegas crashes

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police responded to two critical injury crashes overnight.

Two motorcycle riders suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash at 1:50 a.m. near East Cheyenne Avenue and North Lamb Boulevard, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Detectives believe a 2017 Dodge Durango ran a red light and struck a 2015 Harley Davidson before driving away.

The driver of the Dodge, Javier Hernandez, 28, was found nearby and arrested for suspected impaired driving.

He was booked on driving under the influence resulting in substantial bodily harm, two counts of duty to stop at the scene of an accident involving injury and two counts of failing to abide by red lights.

In the second crash, officers were called at 5:19 p.m. Friday to East Warm Springs Road near Wind Chime Way after a crash involving a pedestrian, Metro wrote in a statement.

Investigators believe a 1997 Ford Ranger was driving on Warm Springs when the driver, a Las Vegas man, struck a pedestrian walking outside the crosswalk.

The pedestrian, a 53-year-old man, was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he remained in critical condition.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.