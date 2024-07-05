3 killed in 2 hit-and-run crashes in Las Vegas
Three people are dead after two hit-and-run crashes Friday morning in the Las Vegas Valley.
In the first, a pedestrian putting gas in a truck was struck and killed just after 2:10 a.m. on the 215 Beltway ramp westbound to Interstate 15 north, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.
The suspect vehicle is a red or maroon 2018-2020 Nissan Kick with front and/or right front and side damage, troopers said. It might also be missing the right front headlight and side mirror.
In the other, two men were killed after a white truck southbound on North Hollywood Boulevard crashed into a blue SUV going west on East Charleston Boulevard just after 2:40 a.m.
The area will be closed in all directions of travel during the duration of the investigation.
Anyone with information can contact CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.