37th annual MLK parade kicks off Monday in downtown Las Vegas

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Committee will hold its 37th annual MLK day parade on Monday in downtown Las Vegas.

Jesse Garon prepares for the 36th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade, themed "Living the Dream: Building a Bridge to Unity," in downtown Las Vegas, Jan. 15, 2018. The parade featured floats, dancers, marching bands and exotic vehicles. (Andrea Cornejo/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @DreaCornejo

Ny'Lei Patterson, 7, cheers for participants marching in the 36th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade, themed "Living the Dream: Building a Bridge to Unity" in downtown Las Vegas, Jan. 15, 2018. The parade featured floats, dancers, marching bands and exotic vehicles. (Andrea Cornejo/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @DreaCornejo@DreaCornejo

Victoria Beauzier, a 14-year-old dancer in The Rolle Project, practices before for the 36th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade, themed "Living the Dream: Building a Bridge to Unity," in downtown Las Vegas, Jan. 15, 2018. The parade featured floats, dancers, marching bands and exotic vehicles. (Andrea Cornejo/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @DreaCornejo

Marquiste Kiles, 2, and Annette Walker Goggins dance during the 36th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade, themed "Living the Dream: Building a Bridge to Unity" in downtown Las Vegas, Jan. 15, 2018. The parade featured floats, dancers, marching bands and exotic vehicles. (Andrea Cornejo/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @DreaCornejo

The Las Vegas Fire Department participates in the 36th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade, themed "Living the Dream: Building a Bridge to Unity," in downtown Las Vegas, Jan. 15, 2018. The parade featured floats, dancers, marching bands and exotic vehicles. (Andrea Cornejo/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @DreaCornejo

Thousands of spectators are expected to line Fourth Street in downtown Las Vegas on Monday morning for the city’s 37th annual parade honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Organizers founded the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Committee in 1981, and presented the first parade in 1982, predating the declaration of a national MLK Day holiday by one year.

The parade, which is sponsored by MGM Resorts International, will start on Fourth Street at Gass Avenue at 10 a.m. and will travel just over a half-mile north on Fourth to Ogden Avenue. Fourth Street will be closed early Monday morning from Charleston Boulevard to Stewart Avenue in preparation for the parade.

This year’s parade theme is “Living the Dream: One People, One Nation, One Dream.”

Committee president and founder Wendell Williams said the theme was chosen to send a message of “peace, love and unity” to the Las Vegas Valley.

“Here in Clark County, in Nevada, we’re a better place when we work as one,” Williams said, “and we’re a better people when we work together.”

Williams said the committee wants the parade to be as inclusive as possible to help involve the entire Las Vegas community.

This year’s parade ambassador is actor, director and producer Antonio Fargas, known for his roles as Huggy Bear in the 1970s series “Starsky and Hutch” and Link Brown in the 1974 movie “Foxy Brown.”

Parade marshals for 2019 are Vietnam War combat veteran Willie McTear, a now-retired long-time employee of the Clark County Juvenile Court System; Pamela Goynes-Brown, the first African-American woman elected to represent North Las Vegas Ward 2 and current North Las Vegas Mayor Pro-Tempore; Asha Jones, chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford; and Las Vegas Councilman Cedric Crear.

A list of parade participants was not available as of Friday afternoon.

The committee also will host the 2019 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Gospel Fest starting at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Victory Missionary Baptist Church, 500 W. Monroe Ave. The anti-drug and anti-suicide event will feature local gospel recording artists and Disney Channel star Trinitee Stokes as a guest speaker. Free tickets to the event are available online.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.