4 hurt in possible barbecue explosion at Las Vegas apartment complex

Scene of the explosion at 10200 Giles St. in Las Vegas (Clark County Fire Department)

Four people were hurt Saturday night after an explosion — possibly a barbecue — at a south Las Vegas apartment complex.

Crews from the Clark County Fire Department responded after receiving multiple reports of an explosion about 10:45 p.m. at the South Boulevard Apartments, located at 10200 Giles St.

The department’s high-level response included four engines, one truck, two rescue vehicles, two battalion chiefs and 28 fire personnel, according to a news release from Assistant Fire Chief Larry Haydu.

The first arriving units reported evidence of an explosion and at least three victims near the pool area. A search of the complex found one additional patient, the release said. Four people were taken to area hospitals suffering from thermal burns and other injuries, the release said.

The cause is under investigation, and no damage estimate was immediately available. Initial reports indicate no damage to the structures around the pool area, the release said.