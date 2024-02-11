49ers fans prove ‘faithful’ in vow renewal

“I’ve been a Niners fan forever, that’s not changing. I’m gonna be married to this woman forever, that’s not changing,” the groom said.

Nicole and Kevin Crockrom of Las Vegas kiss after renewing their wedding vows with marriage officiant Wanda Tracey in a 49ers-themed ceremony at the Flamingo in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Kevin and Nicole Crockrom of Las Vegas check out bottles featuring photos of them with 49ers players on the labels before renewing their wedding vows in a 49ers-themed ceremony at the Flamingo in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Kevin and Nicole Crockrom of Las Vegas react to bottles featuring photos of them with 49ers players on the labels before renewing their wedding vows in a 49ers-themed ceremony at the Flamingo in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nicole and Kevin Crockrom of Las Vegas visit with marriage officiant Wanda Tracey before renewing their wedding vows in a 49ers-themed ceremony at the Flamingo in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nicole and Kevin Crockrom of Las Vegas pose with their sign before renewing their wedding vows in a 49ers-themed ceremony at the Flamingo in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nicole and Kevin Crockrom of Las Vegas renews their wedding vows with marriage officiant Wanda Tracey in a 49ers-themed ceremony at the Flamingo in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Kevin Crockrom of Las Vegas spikes the ball after renewing his wedding vows with wife Nicole in a 49ers-themed ceremony at the Flamingo in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Kevin and Nicole Crockrom of Las Vegas celebrate after renewing their wedding vows in a 49ers-themed ceremony at the Flamingo in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Two San Francisco 49ers fans took the team’s “faithful” motto to a new level Saturday – with an NFL-themed vow renewal.

Las Vegas residents Kevin and Nicole Crockrom saw the team’s Super Bowl appearance in their hometown as an opportunity to celebrate in a unique way.

“Our team is called the faithful,” Kevin Crockrom said at the Flamingo’s Garden Chapel. “In love, you have the commitment to be faithful to that person forever. I’ve been a Niners fan forever, that’s not changing. I’m gonna be married to this woman forever, that’s not changing.”

Decked out in 49ers red, matching jerseys – former wide receiver Jerry Rice – and with cardboard cutouts of quarterback Brock Purdy and defensive lineman Nick Bosa framing the altar, the couple vowed to be “teammates for life, through championships and those that (they) don’t make the playoffs” in front of several friends and three of their five children.

The couple met in 2020 at a mutual friend’s party. They were immediately drawn to each other and Kevin had his arm around Nicole by the end of the night, they said. The couple were married in September 2022.

“It’s cliche, but you really do know when you see the person,” Nicole Crockrom said.

Kevin Crockrom said he’s been a life-long 49ers fan because his father was raised in the Bay Area and he made his wife into a fan. They’ve gone to NFL games and Super Bowls together, and this weekend they’ll host a watch party at their home – and go out to celebrate a 49ers win.

Next week is the beginning of a busy season for the Las Vegas wedding industry, chapel officials said. Caesars Entertainment, which put on the team-themed ceremony for the couple, does 800 annual ceremonies at the Flamingo and High Roller alone.

Expect to see more brides and grooms throughout the rest of February, with Valentine’s Day, Leap Day, and the repeating date of Feb. 24 bringing hundreds of couples to the city for nuptials.

As for Saturday’s vow renewal, Kevin Crockrom said the day was one worth doing over.

“I’ll marry this woman every day if you give me the chance,” he said. “It’s an easy thing to do.”

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.