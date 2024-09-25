5 injured after 5-vehicle crash in northwest Las Vegas

A crash involving multiple vehicles sent five people to the hospital Wednesday morning in the northwest Las Vegas Valley, police say.

A crash involving multiple vehicles sent five people to the hospital Wednesday morning in the northwest Las Vegas Valley, police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the crash, which involved five vehicles total, occurred just after 6:50 a.m. near Cheyenne Avenue and Grand Canyon Road.

According to Metro Lt. Josh Houchen, a dump truck crossed the center median after a reported mechanical failure. It then struck multiple vehicles before flipping on its side.

Police said five people were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said in an email that “at this time, impairment is not suspected.”

No further information was available.