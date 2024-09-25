76°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

5 injured after 5-vehicle crash in northwest Las Vegas

A crash involving multiple vehicles sent five people to the hospital Wednesday morning in the n ...
A crash involving multiple vehicles sent five people to the hospital Wednesday morning in the northwest Las Vegas Valley, police say. (Photo provided to Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
The Mountain West Industrial Park. (Nigro Construction)
This is powering Las Vegas’ commercial real estate boom
Ruby Duncan Day: ‘I’m grateful that I did it,’ Nevada’s leading welfare activist says
Tired of 100? Las Vegas record heat likely to be extended
Volunteers take part in the Las Vegas Wash Coordination Committee’s “Wash Green Up” event ...
Las Vegas Wash gets $20M boost for erosion control
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 25, 2024 - 8:28 am
 
Updated September 25, 2024 - 8:31 am

A crash involving multiple vehicles sent five people to the hospital Wednesday morning in the northwest Las Vegas Valley, police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the crash, which involved five vehicles total, occurred just after 6:50 a.m. near Cheyenne Avenue and Grand Canyon Road.

According to Metro Lt. Josh Houchen, a dump truck crossed the center median after a reported mechanical failure. It then struck multiple vehicles before flipping on its side.

Police said five people were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said in an email that “at this time, impairment is not suspected.”

No further information was available.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES