98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

57-year-old woman dies after May crash

(File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
NV Energy headquarters in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
It will cost you $48 less to keep your house cool this July than last summer
Norman Belcher in 2011, left, and his most recent mugshot for the Nevada Department of Correcti ...
Man on death row for 2010 shooting death of Las Vegas girl dies in prison
Man pleads guilty to raping, murdering UNLV student
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Passenger dies week after Las Vegas crash
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 4, 2024 - 5:39 pm
 

A woman has died after she was injured in a May collision in the southeast valley, police said.

The 57-year-old woman was a passenger in a 1990 Lexus ES 250 that was rear-ended in a four-car crash about 12:18 a.m. on May 23 on South Pecos Road south of East Tropicana Avenue.

The woman died June 2, according to a news release from the Metropolitan Police Department, becoming the 74th traffic fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

Three other people involved in the crash suffered injuries ranging from moderate to minor.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the identity of the victim as well as cause and manner of death.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
2 Las Vegas officers suffer minor injuries in northwest valley crash
recommend 2
Big I-15 traffic delays? Not this Memorial Day in Las Vegas
recommend 3
Pedestrian struck, injured in far southwest valley
recommend 4
Las Vegas driver killed when car hits block wall in west valley
recommend 5
Pedestrian critical after being stuck by car in Henderson
recommend 6
Woman critical as streak of Las Vegas auto-pedestrian crashes continues