A six-vehicle crash caused a backup and two lanes to close on U.S. Highway 95 on Thursday evening, but only minor injuries were reported, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crash occurred at 7:05 p.m. in the northbound lanes just before the Decatur Boulevard exit, according to Highway Patrol spokesman Jason Buratczuk. One person was taken to Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.

Two northbound lanes were blocked until the crash was cleared at 7:55 p.m.