6,000 Las Vegans without power near UNLV, Spring Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 15, 2024 - 3:21 pm
 
NV Energy's Silverhawk Generation Station is shown Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Over 6,000 people in Las Vegas were without power Monday afternoon, according to NV Energy.

A cluster of outages were concentrated near Flamingo Road and University Center Drive just north of UNLV, with an outage impacting over 1,000 people near Sahara Avenue and Lindell Road in Spring Valley.

Most of the outages in the valley began around 2:40 p.m., though the one near Sahara Avenue and Lindell Road began around 12:40 p.m.

None of the major power outages had an estimated power restoration time as of 3 p.m., according to NV Energy’s website. The cause of the outages was also under investigation.

Thousands of NV Energy customers were also left without power over the weekend in Northern Nevada due to high winds that downed power lines. NV Energy announced Monday morning on X that all the major Reno and Carson City outages had been resolved.

For more updates on when power in your area might be restored, visit nvenergy.com/outages-and-emergencies.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

