Could health rule change shut down pools at some Las Vegas gyms?

The Las Vegas Athletic Club at 2655 S. Maryland Parkway is seen Monday, May 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Southern Nevada Health District is ending exceptions or variances that allowed some gyms in Las Vegas not to have lifeguards monitoring their pools. The health district requires gym pools to be monitored by lifeguards but allowed some gyms to be exemp after they raised concerns about the cost of hiring lifeguards.

Nineteen gym pool locations in the valley had a variance or exception in place, a health district spokesperson said.

It’s unclear if such gyms as Las Vegas Athletic Club, EoS Fitness and 24-Hour Fitness will hire lifeguards or shutter their pools. The gyms didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment.

Exceptions made

In 2020, Las Vegas Athletic Club successfully applied for an exception to the lifeguard rule after the health district said lifeguards were needed for gym pools. In the application , LVAC said it has operated pools at its gyms for over 42 years without lifeguards, and that the pools are similar to ones operated by homeowners associations, since they aren’t available to the public and only members can access them.

LVAC also said it would be too much of a financial burden to hire lifeguards, since the gyms operate on a narrow profit margin and have millions in loans to pay.

“Adding the additional payroll for the new lifeguards would put LVAC in default of its bank loans,” the application stated.

LVAC also said in 2020 that, if it were forced to hire lifeguards, it would have to shut down its pool operations.

A spokesperson for the health district said it is ending the exceptions to the lifeguard rule because some gym operators, including LVAC, weren’t following the proper safety measures, including regular walkthroughs by gym staff. The decision to end the exception was made by health district staff earlier this year.

Not all athletic clubs in Las Vegas took the lifeguard exception. Life Time operates two facilities in the Las Vegas Valley without the lifeguard exception and employs lifeguards to keep the pools operational, a company spokesperson said.

