6th flu-related death reported in Clark County

The number of confirmed flu-related deaths in Clark County during the current season has risen to six.

Southern Nevada Health District offices (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Southern Nevada Health District reported the latest death on Friday in its regular update on the disease. The virus-borne illness has hit Nevada hard in the early portion of the flu season, which runs from early October until mid-May.

Through Dec. 28, the district said, four of the six deaths occurred among people who were 65 or older, while two occurred in the 50 to 64 age group.

It also reported that there have been 526 influenza-associated hospitalizations in the county over the same period.

Statewide there have been nine influenza-related deaths so far this year, according to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

The Health District said the proportion of emergency room and urgent care clinic visits in Clark County by patients exhibiting influenza symptoms increased to 4.9 percent off all visits in the last week of 2019. That was well above the previous week’s rate of 3.5 percent.

It recommends influenza vaccination for all persons 6 months of age and older.