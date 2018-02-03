AAA offers free option for football fans who party too hard on Sunday

The Nevada Highway Patrol and local law enforcement agencies will increase patrols for drunken drivers on Super Bowl Sunday, but AAA is offering a free option for football fans who might celebrate a little too hard — or end up crying in their beer after the game.

Whether or not you’re a member, AAA’s Tipsy Tow program will offer a free lift up to 10 miles for buzzed motorists and their vehicles from 6 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday. The service is available by calling 800-222-4357, AAA spokesman Michael Blasky said.

“If your Super Bowl party plans include alcohol, then you should also plan ahead for a safe ride home,” Blasky said. “But if those plans fall through, AAA can provide a ‘Hail Mary’ and tow your car home for free.”

