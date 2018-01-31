Nevada Highway Patrol doubling number of troopers patrolling

The Nevada Highway Patrol announced Wednesday that it will at least double the number of troopers patrolling roads in the Las Vegas Valley over a two-week period.

(Nevada Highway Patrol)

The Nevada Highway Patrol announced Wednesday that it will at least double the number of troopers patrolling roads in the Las Vegas Valley over a two-week period.

Beginning Thursday, drivers can expect to see a sharp increase in troopers targeting impaired drivers. The increased presence will last until Feb. 15, the Highway Patrol said.

The increased patrol comes just in time for Super Bowl weekend.

“This is fair warning,” Highway Patrol spokesman Jason Buratczuk said in a written statement. “Make the right decision, drive sober or be prepared to face the consequences.”

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.