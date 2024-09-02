79°F
Apartment fire displaces residents in northwest Las Vegas

The Bella Solara Apartment complex in Las Vegas is seen after a fire on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024. ...
The Bella Solara Apartment complex in Las Vegas is seen after a fire on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024. (American Red Cross of Southern Nevada)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 2, 2024 - 5:00 am
 

More than 30 residents were displaced after a fire swept through an apartment complex in the northwest valley on Sunday.

The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada, in a statement, said “volunteers and staff have opened an emergency shelter for the more than 30 residents displaced by the fire at the Bella Solara Apartment complex, located at 7101 W. Smoke Ranch R0ad, near Tenaya Way and Rainbow Boulevard.

The fire happened around 3 p.m. The Red Cross emergency shelter is set up at the Mirabelli Community Center, 6200 Hargrove Ave.

The agency said Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to the fire, which “damaged or destroyed eight apartments, while water damage impacted another eight, resulting in approximately 32 residents being displaced. With all 16 units left without electricity and gas, a shelter has been opened to assist those affected.”

Displaced families are receiving essential assistance, including temporary shelter, food, clothing, personal care items, and in some cases, financial support.

The agency said it “has responded to more than 225 home fires and assisted nearly 1,000 people in Southern Nevada” in 2024. Last year, the Red Cross helped over 1,200 residents displaced by nearly 300 home fires.

