Armored truck hits, kills 87-year-old at Las Vegas shopping center

An armored truck struck and killed a 87-year-old man man in a motorized shopping cart Tuesday afternoon in a northwest Las Vegas Valley shopping center, police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

The incident was reported just before 2 p.m. at a shopping center on the 6100 block of North Decatur Boulevard, near the 215 Beltway, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

The LVMPD is currently working a Fatal Accident in the 6100 block of North Decatur Blvd. No road closures are reported at this time. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) December 17, 2019

Detectvives determined that an armored truck was stopped facing east in front of an entrance to a business as the man left the business on a motorized shopping cart, according to a Tuesday night news release. The man drove the cart into the parking lot in front of the armored truck as the truck began to move forward, hitting the man in the cart.

The man and the cart were knocked to the pavement, and the truck continued to run over the man as “bystanders attempted to gain the armored car driver’s attention,” the release said.

The man was taken to University Medical Center for treatment, where he later died. The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man after his family is notified.

The armored truck driver stayed at the scene and did not appear to be impaired, police said. The man’s death marks the 101st traffic-related fatality Metro has investigated this year.

