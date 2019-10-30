Bicyclist critically hurt in crash with SUV in Las Vegas

A bicyclist was in critical condition on Tuesday evening after a colliding with a SUV on Warm Springs Road near Eastern Avenue, police said.

Police investigate a crash on the 2100 block of East Warm Springs Road in Las Vegas. (Nevada Department of Transportation)

A bicyclist was hospitalized in critical condition after colliding with an SUV on Tuesday afternoon in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

Officers were called about 4:15 p.m. to the crash at Warm Springs Road and Burnham Avenue, west of Eastern Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said.

The bicyclist was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition. Warm Springs was closed in both directions on Tuesday evening.

Further information was not immediately available.

