Bicyclist dies month after east valley crash

The man was crossing Desert Inn Road when motorcycle crashed into him.

Clark County coroner’s office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 45-year-old bicyclist died Tuesday from injuries suffered in a crash last month that also killed a motorcyclist.

The man riding the mountain bike-style bicycle, who passed away at Sunrise Hospital, was identified as Tony Santini of Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The motorcyclist was Edgar Gonzales Carabes, 26, of Las Vegas, the Clark County coroner’s office reported.

Santini was attempting to cross East Desert Inn Road east of the intersection with Mojave Road on the evening of May 29 when a 2003 Honda CBR 954 heading west on Desert Inn at a high rate of speed struck him as he crossed into its path, police reported.

Santani and Carabes were transported to Sunrise Hospital with critical injuries, where the motorcyclist was pronounced dead, according to police.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter.