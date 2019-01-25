Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run in Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash Friday afternoon involving a bicyclist who was struck by a vehicle near Flamingo Road and Tuscany Casino Drive.

Metro has not named the suspect, although the department released a photo on Twitter at 3:25 p.m. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash Friday afternoon involving a male bicyclist in the central valley.

About 2:30 p.m., police were notified that a bicyclist had been struck by a vehicle near Flamingo Road and Tuscany Casino Drive, near Koval Lane.

Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer confirmed that the victim died at the scene.

The involved vehicle was seen heading east on Flamingo shortly after the crash, and eventually entering the parking lot of the Silver Sevens casino, Meltzer said.

Police said the suspect then ran from the vehicle, and officers were actively searching for him in the immediate area as of 3:30 p.m.

Metro has not named the suspect, although the department released a photo on Twitter at 3:25 p.m. It was not clear how they identified the suspect.

Furthers details were not immediately available.

Drivers should avoid the area while Metro’s fatal traffic unit investigates the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

Nevada 592 South Tuscany Casino Drive Paradise, NV 89119