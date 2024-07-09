114°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Bicyclist struck in east Las Vegas Valley dies from injuries

Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
Customer service manager Cathy Budginas greets patrons as they enter during the grand opening o ...
Here’s which Las Vegas Valley Albertsons could be sold in a supermarket merger
All eyes on Harris during her Las Vegas visit
LVCVA CEO and President Steve Hill delivers a presentation during the monthly meeting of the LV ...
LVCVA board approves raise, six-figure bonus for CEO Hill
A group of buskers perform at the Fremont Street Experience Monday, July 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. ...
Festival coming to downtown for Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 9, 2024 - 1:33 pm
 

A bicyclist struck by two vehicles in the east Las Vegas Valley has died, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The victim, identified as David Brooks, 59, of Las Vegas, died Friday at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

According to Metro, the crash occurred just before 11:50 p.m. July 2 at South Nellis Boulevard and Mount Rushmore Parkway. Brooks was heading north in the south Nellis lanes when he moved into the north lanes and into the path of a 1997 Dodge Dakota, operated by Anthony Tate, 44.

Brooks was ejected and landed in the southbound Nellis lanes, where he was hit by an oncoming 2010 Chrysler 300C Touring.

The bicyclist’s death marked the 85th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for the year 2024.

Tate showed signs of impairment and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a felony count of possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance, less than 14 grams; and misdemeanor counts of DUI and driving without a license.

Tate is out on bail as the Clark County district attorney’s office requested 120 days to file a criminal complaint. He is scheduled for a status check Nov. 6.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
All eyes on Harris during her Las Vegas visit
By / RJ

The vice president will campaign for the support of Las Vegas’ Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander communities as debates over President Biden’s fitness to serve another term continue.

Massive hotel-casinos along the Las Vegas Strip are seen on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. (L.E. Baskow/ ...
Most fun cities in America: Where does Las Vegas rank?
Jacob Osborn, Nicole Caldwell, Data Work By Luke Hicks Stacker

Whether you’re seeking adventure, culture, a great meal, a great show, or a wild night of drinking and dancing, a trip to one of these top 50 cities is sure to delight.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
3 killed in 2 hit-and-run crashes in Las Vegas, suspects at large
recommend 2
Portion of Interstate 15 shut down for barricade
recommend 3
Woman, 29, arrested on DUI charge after passenger killed in crash
recommend 4
Woman dies after fire at Las Vegas mobile home
recommend 5
Memorial signs honor 2 troopers killed by DUI driver on Las Vegas freeway
recommend 6
Las Vegas police officers who shot knife-wielding suspect identified