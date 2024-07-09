Bicyclist struck in east Las Vegas Valley dies from injuries

A bicyclist struck by two vehicles in the east Las Vegas Valley has died, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The victim, identified as David Brooks, 59, of Las Vegas, died Friday at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

According to Metro, the crash occurred just before 11:50 p.m. July 2 at South Nellis Boulevard and Mount Rushmore Parkway. Brooks was heading north in the south Nellis lanes when he moved into the north lanes and into the path of a 1997 Dodge Dakota, operated by Anthony Tate, 44.

Brooks was ejected and landed in the southbound Nellis lanes, where he was hit by an oncoming 2010 Chrysler 300C Touring.

The bicyclist’s death marked the 85th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for the year 2024.

Tate showed signs of impairment and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a felony count of possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance, less than 14 grams; and misdemeanor counts of DUI and driving without a license.

Tate is out on bail as the Clark County district attorney’s office requested 120 days to file a criminal complaint. He is scheduled for a status check Nov. 6.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.