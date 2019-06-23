Boy missing from east Las Vegas home found dead in pool

The Metropolitan Police Department’s Abuse Neglect Section is investigating after an 8-year-old boy reported missing Saturday evening was later found dead in a swimming pool.

Jacob Davis (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

missing person flyer (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The Metropolitan Police Department’s Abuse Neglect Section is investigating, according to a news release.

Earlier Saturday evening, police had asked for help finding Jacob Davis, who has autism and who had walked away from his home about 5:15 p.m. in the area of East Russell Road and Mountain Vista Drive.

The release listed the boy’s birthdate as June 22, 2011, an indication that Saturday marked his eighth birthday.

