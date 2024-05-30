Brightline West: What you should know about the planned high-speed rail system

With the project’s different backers and plans over the years, some might need a refresher on just all what the long-awaited project entails.

A rendering of a Brightline West train that could be used on the planned Las Vegas-to-Southern California high-speed rail line. (Brightline West)

Brightline West finally held a groundbreaking ceremony in April on its planned Las Vegas to Southern California high-speed rail line.

The over decade-in-the-making event paves the way for substantial construction activities to begin later this year, according to Brightline.

Here are answers to a few frequently asked questions about the proposed high-speed rail system.

Project cost: Brightline estimates it will cost $12 billion to construct the 218 miles of track, stations in Las Vegas and California in Rancho Cucamonga, Hesperia and the Victor Valley in California, maintenance facility in Sloan.

Where will the Las Vegas station be located? The station will be located on a portion of 110 acres on Las Vegas Boulevard near the intersection of Blue Diamond Road. Interstate 15 runs just west of the site, the Strip begins and Harry Reid International Airport is nearby.

Where will it operate? The Brightline system itself will run between Las Vegas and Rancho Cucamonga. If riders want to travel further into Southern California, such as downtown Los Angeles, they will be able to do so by transferring to the Metrolink in Rancho Cucamonga. The rail line will mainly operate in the median of Interstate 15, with a small portion on the Nevada side running on the east side of the interstate.

How long will a trip take? A trip between Las Vegas and Rancho Cucamonga will take approximately two hours and 10 minutes. Furthering into L.A. will take about another 50 minutes.

When is construction expected to be completed? Construction of the rail line is expected to take four years. Brightline is aiming to have the system in operation by the 2028 Olympic games in L.A.

How fast will the train go? Brightline West anticipates that the train will reach speeds of up to 200 mph.

How many permanent jobs will Brightline West create when in operation? Brightline expects to create 1,000 permanent jobs with its rail service, with 900 of those being union represented.

What are the amenities? Passengers will be offered premium food, beverages, and cocktail service on both on board trains and in their stations. Wi-Fi will also be available both in stations and on board trains.

How much will it cost to ride? Brightline founder Wes Edens has said it’s too soon to talk about ticket prices for the service.

