83°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Local Las Vegas

Cause of infant boy’s death in January undetermined

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 9, 2021 - 3:40 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journa file photol)
(Las Vegas Review-Journa file photol)

The cause and manner of death for a 17-day-old boy is officially undetermined, the Clark County coroner’s office said Thursday.

Kristopher Rooks was pronounced dead at University Medical Center on Jan. 16. Child Protective Services received a report of possible neglect in Kristopher’s family on the day he was born, Dec. 30, according to a Department of Family Services report.

The case has been closed, and no charges will be filed, a Metropolitan Police Department spokesman said Friday.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Get a close look at shuttle system 40 feet beneath the convention center
Get a close look at shuttle system 40 feet beneath the convention center
2
Rare COVID ‘breakthrough cases’ being tracked in Nevada
Rare COVID ‘breakthrough cases’ being tracked in Nevada
3
EDC to take place in May, with new safety measures
EDC to take place in May, with new safety measures
4
Las Vegas news anchor demands $20M amid fraud allegations
Las Vegas news anchor demands $20M amid fraud allegations
5
‘Hell’s Kitchen’s’ next Las Vegas season gets premiere date
‘Hell’s Kitchen’s’ next Las Vegas season gets premiere date
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST