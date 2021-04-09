Cause of infant boy’s death in January undetermined

The case has been closed, and no charges will be filed, a Metropolitan Police Department spokesman said Friday.

The cause and manner of death for a 17-day-old boy is officially undetermined, the Clark County coroner’s office said Thursday.

Kristopher Rooks was pronounced dead at University Medical Center on Jan. 16. Child Protective Services received a report of possible neglect in Kristopher’s family on the day he was born, Dec. 30, according to a Department of Family Services report.

The case has been closed, and no charges will be filed, a Metropolitan Police Department spokesman said Friday.

