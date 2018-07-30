Central Las Vegas house fire quickly put out, no one hurt

No one was injured early Monday morning after a house caught fire in the central valley.

Firefighters responded just after midnight Monday, July 30, 2018, to a house fire on the corner of Charleston Boulevard and Westwood Drive. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Firefighters responded just after midnight Monday, July 30, 2018, to a house fire on the corner of Charleston Boulevard and Westwood Drive. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Firefighters responded just after midnight Monday, July 30, 2018, to a house fire on the corner of Charleston Boulevard and Westwood Drive. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Firefighters responded just after midnight Monday, July 30, 2018, to a house fire on the corner of Charleston Boulevard and Westwood Drive. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

No one was injured early Monday morning after a house caught fire in the central valley.

Firefighters responded just after midnight to reports of a house fire on the corner of Charleston Boulevard and Westwood Drive, according to Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski.

The fire was contained within minutes, Szymanski said, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter

Charleston Boulevard and Westwood Drive Las Vegas, Nevada