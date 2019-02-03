Child hospitalized after struck by car in central Las Vegas

A child was hospitalized Sunday morning after he was hit by a car in the central valley, according to Las Vegas police.

A child was hospitalized Sunday morning after he was hit by a car in the central valley, according to Las Vegas police.

The 11-year-old boy was hit just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Cindysue Street and Anderson Lane, near North Rancho Drive and West Lake Mead Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Chris Holmes.

The child was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries, Holmes said. The injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, he said.

