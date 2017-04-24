Clark County coroner IDs pedestrian struck, killed Thursday

The woman fatally struck by a car late Thursday has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.
She was 57-year-old Kelly Paylor, according to the coroner, who ruled her death accidental.
Police said Paylor was crossing Spring Mountain Road outside of a marked crosswalk at about 10:30 p.m. at South Stober Boulevard, near South Decatur Boulevard. She stopped in the middle of the road, where she was hit by a Pontiac Grand AM.
She died at University Medical Center’s trauma unit, Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Paul McCollough said.
The 27-year-old driver of the Pontiac, who police said showed no signs of impairment, remained at the scene.
This was the 42nd traffic-related fatality investigated by Metro in 2017.
