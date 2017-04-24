Clark County coroner IDs pedestrian struck, killed Thursday

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The woman fatally struck by a car late Thursday has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

She was 57-year-old Kelly Paylor, according to the coroner, who ruled her death accidental.

Police said Paylor was crossing Spring Mountain Road outside of a marked crosswalk at about 10:30 p.m. at South Stober Boulevard, near South Decatur Boulevard. She stopped in the middle of the road, where she was hit by a Pontiac Grand AM.

She died at University Medical Center’s trauma unit, Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Paul McCollough said.

The 27-year-old driver of the Pontiac, who police said showed no signs of impairment, remained at the scene.

This was the 42nd traffic-related fatality investigated by Metro in 2017.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.