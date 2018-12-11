Clark County coroner rules bankruptcy judge’s death a suicide

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurel Babero’s death last month was ruled a suicide Tuesday by the Clark County coroner’s office.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurel Elizabeth Babero and her husband, Andras. (Facebook)

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurel Babero’s death last month was ruled a suicide Tuesday by the Clark County coroner’s office.

The Nevada bankruptcy judge was found dead in her chambers in Las Vegas early Nov. 19. She was 62.

Babero was appointed in 2013 as Laurel Davis. She and her husband, local attorney Andras Babero, married in New York City on April 8.

Before becoming a judge, Babero practiced law for 26 years in Nevada and Arizona. She was a native of Utah and received her bachelor’s degree in hotel administration from UNLV. In 1987, she graduated from the University of San Diego School of Law.

She recently approved a motion to shutter the Lucky Dragon hotel and clear a way for its foreclosure sale.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3801. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Rio Lacanlale contributed to this report.