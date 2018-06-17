Clark County park’s program teaches youths about nature — PHOTOS

Young students flocked to Clark County Wetlands Park in Las Vegas on Saturday for the “Nature Tykes” event.
The park has a variety of activities and events planned throughout the summer for children and adults.
On its website, the park describes the “Nature Tykes” event (ages 3-6) as “an all-outdoor discovery class for pre-school age children and their parents. Grown-ups and kidlettes must come ready to walk and explore. Science, story-time, wonder & discovery. Free. Advanced sign up required. Meeting place: Nature Center Info Kiosk.”
The park says there are two more “Nature Tykes” weekends: July 21 and Aug. 18. The event starts at 9:30 a.m. and ends at 11:00 a.m.