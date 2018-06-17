Clark County park’s program teaches youths about nature — PHOTOS

Young students flocked to Clark County Wetlands Park in Las Vegas on Saturday for the “Nature Tykes” event.

Mikayla Walton, left, helps her daughter Peyton, 4, with an art project during the "Nature Tykes" event at Clark County Wetlands Park in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 16, 2018. The Wetlands Park has a variety of activities and events planned throughout the summer. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Four-year-old Peyton Walton looks at her drawing during the "Nature Tykes" event at Clark County Wetlands Park in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 16, 2018. The Wetlands Park has a variety of activities and events planned throughout the summer. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Program assistant Jan Steinbaugh talks with Everett Hodges, 4, left, and Peyton Walton, 4, during the "Nature Tykes" event at Clark County Wetlands Park in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 16, 2018. The Wetlands Park has a variety of activities and events planned throughout the summer. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Arts and crafts items during the "Nature Tykes" event at Clark County Wetlands Park in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 16, 2018. The Wetlands Park has a variety of activities and events planned throughout the summer. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The park has a variety of activities and events planned throughout the summer for children and adults.

On its website, the park describes the “Nature Tykes” event (ages 3-6) as “an all-outdoor discovery class for pre-school age children and their parents. Grown-ups and kidlettes must come ready to walk and explore. Science, story-time, wonder & discovery. Free. Advanced sign up required. Meeting place: Nature Center Info Kiosk.”

The park says there are two more “Nature Tykes” weekends: July 21 and Aug. 18. The event starts at 9:30 a.m. and ends at 11:00 a.m.