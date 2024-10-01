Clark County shares details in death of Pete Rose at his Las Vegas home
The Clark County Coroner’s office on Tuesday released more information in the death of former Major League Baseball player Pete Rose.
Rose, who was MLB’s all-time hits leader, died Monday at his Las Vegas home at the age of 83.
According to the coroner’s office, Rose’s cause of death was determined as Hypertensive and Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease with a significant condition of Diabetes Mellitus.
The manner of death was natural, officials said.
Rose retired after the 1986 season with a Major League-record 4,256 hits, but his lifetime ban prevented him from being on the ballot to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, the Review-Journal reported.
