Coroner IDs Las Vegas man who died days after Sunday crash

A Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicle parked at headquarters at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

A man who suffered injuries in an east valley crash Sunday and died Wednesday has been identified.

He was 76-year-old Melvin Richards of Las Vegas, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

Richards may have suffered from a medical episode that caused the crash at Mountain Vista Street and Flamingo Road.

Another person was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The coroner’s office has yet to determine the Richards’ cause and manner of death. Until cause and manner of death are determined, his death will not count as a traffic-related fatality.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.