ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Local Las Vegas

Coroner IDs Las Vegas man who died days after Sunday crash

By Rachel Hershkovitz Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 15, 2017 - 10:47 am
 

A man who suffered injuries in an east valley crash Sunday and died Wednesday has been identified.

He was 76-year-old Melvin Richards of Las Vegas, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

Richards may have suffered from a medical episode that caused the crash at Mountain Vista Street and Flamingo Road.

Another person was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The coroner’s office has yet to determine the Richards’ cause and manner of death. Until cause and manner of death are determined, his death will not count as a traffic-related fatality.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Origami widget
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like