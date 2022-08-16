Coroner IDs man found in flood channel following heavy rains

Police and firefighters found the man submerged in water, up against a piece of equipment, in the flood channel, authorities said at the time.

The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner office located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

The Clark County coroner’s office ruled on Tuesday that one of two men found in a flood channel drowned.

Kyle William Halligan, 64, died after he was pulled from a flood channel near West Giles Street and Mandalay Bay Road following a monsoon. The coroner’s office said his manner of death was accidental.

Police and firefighters found Halligan submerged in water, up against a piece of equipment, in the flood channel, authorities said at the time.

The second man, who was found Friday afternoon in the same channel, had not been identified as of Tuesday afternoon.

