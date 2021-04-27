Coroner IDs man killed in crash after suspect ran red light

A man who was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon has been identified.

He was Jose Guzman Cervantes, 49, of Las Vegas, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

Officers were called to East Vegas Valley Drive and South Eastern Avenue after a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado ran a red light on southbound Eastern and struck a Nissan Maxima in the intersection, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Guzman Cervantes was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died.

The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as Tony Flores, 28, of Las Vegas, ran from the scene, police said. Flores did not appear in jail or court records as of Monday afternoon.

