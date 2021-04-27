66°F
weather icon Possible Drizzle
Las Vegas NV
Local Las Vegas

Coroner IDs man killed in crash after suspect ran red light

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 26, 2021 - 5:52 pm
 
Clark County Coroner's Office (Las Vegas Review Journal)
Clark County Coroner's Office (Las Vegas Review Journal)

A man who was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon has been identified.

He was Jose Guzman Cervantes, 49, of Las Vegas, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

Officers were called to East Vegas Valley Drive and South Eastern Avenue after a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado ran a red light on southbound Eastern and struck a Nissan Maxima in the intersection, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Guzman Cervantes was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died.

The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as Tony Flores, 28, of Las Vegas, ran from the scene, police said. Flores did not appear in jail or court records as of Monday afternoon.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Driver of rented Lamborghini who went ‘off-roading’ suspected of DUI
Driver of rented Lamborghini who went ‘off-roading’ suspected of DUI
2
Mount Charleston loses power due to strong winds
Mount Charleston loses power due to strong winds
3
Man arrested after shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured on Strip
Man arrested after shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured on Strip
4
Bookkeeper at Las Vegas business accused of swindling $348K
Bookkeeper at Las Vegas business accused of swindling $348K
5
Henderson officers with years of misconduct kept working. Confidential records reveal why.
Henderson officers with years of misconduct kept working. Confidential records reveal why.
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST