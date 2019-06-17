Coroner IDs missing hiker found dead at Red Rock Canyon

The Clark County coroner’s office has confirmed that a body found Friday in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area was that of missing hiker Jeffrey Kalista.

Jeffrey Kalista (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The Clark County coroner’s office has confirmed that a body found Friday in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area was that of Jeffrey Kalista, who had been reported missing a day prior by his family.

Kalista, a 52-year-old resident of Manitowok, Wisconsin, disappeared June 10, when he had departed for the canyon for a hike, according to Las Vegas police. His car was located near a trailhead after he was reported missing.

His body was found by Red Rock Search & Rescue crews on a hillside below a hiking trail in Lovell Canyon, according to the coroner’s office.

Kalista’s cause and manner of death had not been determined as of Monday morning.

Las Vegas police spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said Friday that foul play was not suspected in his disappearance.

