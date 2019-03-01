Crash creates traffic backup on US 95 near Cheyenne

(RTC Camera)

A lengthy traffic backup Friday afternoon was clogging southbound U.S. Highway 95 near Cheyenne Avenue.

The cause of the backup was not immediately clear, although the Nevada Highway Patrol’s online traffic site showed a crash was reported about 1 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway just south of the Cheyenne exit.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

