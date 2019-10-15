Critical Condition: Accounts from 1 October, Part 3 — PODCAST

Part three of the Review-Journal’s five-part podcast series “Critical Condition: Accounts from One October” is available now.

Las Vegas police officer Brandon Engstrom, left, and George Gafford, who works in Metro's Police Employee Assistance Program, walk near the Route 91 festival grounds in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The series shares the accounts of two Metropolitan Police Department officers whose lives intersect with a woman in dire straits on Oct. 1, 2017. Through interviews, source audio and a review of police body camera footage, the podcast revisits the night of the mass shooting in detail.

New episodes will be released every Tuesday throughout the month of October.

In part three, “Comfort in Chaos,” Review-Journal reporter Shea Johnson speaks with Anna Childs, who attended the Route 91 Harvest festival, as well as George Gafford, a Metro peer counselor who was in charge of establishing a center where families of victims could go to get information in the hours after the shooting.