Custody child pick-up ends with northwest Las Vegas barricade

A man was arrested Tuesday night after a child custody pick-up turned into a two-hour barricade in the northwest valley.

A woman asked police to help enforce a temporary protective order while she picked up her child from a house on the 10,000 block of Galleon Peak Lane, near Farm Road and Hualapai Way, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

When officers and the woman arrived at the home about 8:30 p.m., a man in his 30s walked outside holding a handgun and then went back into the house, Gordon said.

More units were called to the scene to set up a perimeter around the home, Gordon said, and officers negotiated with the man while he refused to leave the house or let the woman take custody of her child. During the barricade, the man left the house several times and climbed up on the roof before going back inside.

Police convinced the man to leave the house after about two hours and he was taken into custody about 10:15 p.m, Gordon said. Afterward, officers checked the inside of the home and found a baby sleeping inside.

