Daylight saving time begins Sunday

Nothing says spring is on the way quite like daylight saving time. For many Americans, time will jump ahead at 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Most modern electronic devices will automatically update, but some appliances, like microwaves and stoves, cars and other electronics may need to be manually updated. And while losing an hour of sleep may not seem appealing to some, it does come with the promise of getting an extra hour of sunlight into the evening.

Not everyone is a fan, however.

According to a 2019 poll, seven in 10 Americans do not prefer to switch back and forth to mark daylight saving time.

The Review-Journal asked followers on Facebook in 2019 whether Nevada should ditch the twice-yearly time change. The majority of people responded yes, though without consensus of whether we should spring forward or fall back.

Tim Geiger wrote, “There is no reason for daylight saving time. When the sun is at its peak, it is noon and that is what time it is, saying otherwise is not natural.”

Though fewer in numbers, some didn’t want to see the time changes eliminated.

Pamela McKenzie said to “Keep things the way they are, I like the time changes.”

Clark County fire officials say daylight saving time is also the perfect time to changing batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. Fire officials suggest testing smoke alarms at least once a month.

Daylight saving time ends on Nov. 1.

