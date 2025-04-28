Do not disturb: How to avoid the sting of bee season in the valley

A guide how co-existing harmoniously with bees and what to do if you’re attacked and stung.

A Western Honey Bee gathers nectar along Christmas Tree Pass Road in the proposed Avi Kwa Ame National Monument site on Monday, April 25, 2022, in Searchlight. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Western Honey Bee lands about a small stream and greenery along the canyon bottom in Hiko Springs within the proposed Avi Kwa Ame National Monument site on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Searchlight. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A bee collects pollen from a sunflower in Henderson on Friday, June 15, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It’s bee season in the Las Vegas Valley.

While the tiny, flying critters can be spotted year-round, they’re more prominent between spring and fall.

They help flowers blossom and are mostly harmless to their human counterparts.

“A swarm of bees is generally not harmful,” according to the Nevada Department of Agriculture. “They are moving from place to place to colonize new hives.”

There are, however, rare exceptions and a swarm decides to attack.

Attacks on hikers have occurred at Lone Mountain, for example, according to the city of Las Vegas.

Here’s a guide on how to co-exist harmoniously with bees and what to do if you’re attacked and stung.

See something, do little?

Clark County officials advise residents keep an eye out for bees as they would with snakes.

“If you accidentally encounter bees, do not disturb them,” Fire Chief Billy Samuels said in a news release. “Remain calm and quietly move away, keeping yourself, your family members and pets out of harm’s way to avoid stinging incidents.”

He added: “Bees are generally docile unless they are disturbed or threatened.”

The release said the insects are attracted to dark-colored clothing and are agitated by loud noises and flashing lights.

Under attack

If bees decide to attack, county officials recommend the person run in a straight line, shield their face and take shelter.

Loud noises will only agitate them, they said.

Do not swat at them, the release said. “The more you flail your arms, the more aggressive the bees will get.”

Bushes and water will not provide protection, the release said. “If you jump into water, bees will attack you when you come up for air.”

The city said bees struggle to keep up with runners, but that they shouldn’t stop until there’s a quarter-mile distance between them.

Those who are stung should remove the stinger, wash and apply ice on the area. The venom could make a person feel sick for hours.

People should seek medical attention if they’re stung more than 10 times, or if they get an allergic reaction by any number of stings, such as dizziness, nausea or struggling to breathe.

Hives in your neighborhood?

Unwanted beehives should only be removed by professional exterminators, the county said.

The Nevada Pest Management Association has a comprehensive guide of licensed pros.

Its “Bee Hotline” can be reached at 702-385 -5853 or nevadapma.org.

Beehives at public spaces can be reported to corresponding local governments, depending on location.

The city advises against calling 911 unless someone is being attacked.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.