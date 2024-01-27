62°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Downtown

3 dead in apparent drug overdoses at downtown hotel identified as Texas residents

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 27, 2024 - 3:08 pm
 
Clark County coroner's office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County coroner's office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Three people found unconscious at a downtown Las Vegas hotel, who police said died from apparent drug overdoses, were identified as Texas residents.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded about 7:30 p.m. Thursday to a hotel in the 200 block of Fremont Street, Lt. Aaron Lee said.

Two people died on scene, while the third died at a hospital, Lee said.

The Clark County coroner’s office on Friday released the identities of Keaton Hunter Lutringer, 32; Lillie Ann Lutringer, 37, and Francisco Vasquez, 43.

The Lutringers were residents of Lufkin and Vasquez resided in Leander, said the coroner’s office, which hadn’t determined their official cause and manner of death.

Additional details have not been released.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
20 farming families use more water from the Colorado River than some states
20 farming families use more water from the Colorado River than some states
2
Nachos with 6 chips cost $24 in Las Vegas. Then came the X mob
Nachos with 6 chips cost $24 in Las Vegas. Then came the X mob
3
US Navy commander suffers heart attack, dies at Zion National Park
US Navy commander suffers heart attack, dies at Zion National Park
4
Adult bounce houses, adult drinks: Inside new Las Vegas attraction
Adult bounce houses, adult drinks: Inside new Las Vegas attraction
5
Boy, 12, held in shooting death of sibling in Henderson
Boy, 12, held in shooting death of sibling in Henderson
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Las Vegas police prepared for Super Bowl, sheriff says
Las Vegas police prepared for Super Bowl, sheriff says
Teachers can’t strike in Nevada. Union wants voters to change that
Teachers can’t strike in Nevada. Union wants voters to change that
Las Vegas’ ‘unity prayer’ calls for city’s spiritual healing
Las Vegas’ ‘unity prayer’ calls for city’s spiritual healing
West valley fire leaves 17 displaced
West valley fire leaves 17 displaced
Founder of Peppermill on Las Vegas Strip dies at 85
Founder of Peppermill on Las Vegas Strip dies at 85
Tree planting at Indian Center kicks off Super Bowl’s ‘Green Week’
Tree planting at Indian Center kicks off Super Bowl’s ‘Green Week’