3 dead in apparent drug overdoses at downtown hotel identified as Texas residents

The Metropolitan Police Department responded Thursday evening to a hotel in the 200 block of Fremont Street.

Clark County coroner's office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Three people found unconscious at a downtown Las Vegas hotel, who police said died from apparent drug overdoses, were identified as Texas residents.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded about 7:30 p.m. Thursday to a hotel in the 200 block of Fremont Street, Lt. Aaron Lee said.

Two people died on scene, while the third died at a hospital, Lee said.

The Clark County coroner’s office on Friday released the identities of Keaton Hunter Lutringer, 32; Lillie Ann Lutringer, 37, and Francisco Vasquez, 43.

The Lutringers were residents of Lufkin and Vasquez resided in Leander, said the coroner’s office, which hadn’t determined their official cause and manner of death.

Additional details have not been released.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.