5 best things to see, eat and do at Life is Beautiful on Saturday

Here are our top picks for what to see, eat and do at Life is Beautiful on Saturday.

Cannabis-themed chapel by LA-based artist Laurie Chapiro and Weedmaps (Weedmaps)

Billie Joe Armstrong, left, and Tre Cool of Green Day perform at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, April 7, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

On Day 2, get an early start when the gates open at 2 p.m.

Before ending the night with popular headliners and seek out less well-known experiences like a peaceful chapel, an all-night dance party and a free mojito class.

Here are your top five attractions not to miss on Saturday.

Food

Fuel your body to dance throughout the night with plant-based fare at The Farm Stand.

Pots will serve mushroom shawarma topped with Eqyptian tzatziki on pita bread.

The Garden Grill will serve a chick’n sandwich with chipotle aioli.

Those seeking nutritious fare with meat can find sandwiches and salads at 50 Shades Tastier.

Music

EDM stadium-filler Illenium will take the Bacardi Stage at 11:40 p.m. and rock band Green Day will perform at 11:20 p.m. on the Downtown Stage.

Before then, check out the sister pop-rock band Haim on the Downtown Stage at 9:20 p.m.

At House of Yes, discover Brooklyn magic with performance spectacles and dance party madness all-night dance parties of funk, disco, house and throwback jams with drag and burlesque performances

Art

When in need of calm, make your way to the immersive “Flowers Are Not a Crime” art piece.

The cannabis-themed chapel by LA-based artist Laurie Chapiro and Weedmaps features wall-to-wall floral images and invites visitors to walk through the space and reflect.

“It will feel like a peaceful chapel inside without any music,” says Laurie Chapiro. “A place to have a peaceful moment of reflection to admire the cannabis plant and reflect on the beauty of nature which connects us.”

Kicker Comedy

At 6:55 p.m., kick back in the air-conditioned Kicker Comedy Stage and watch Sibling Rivalry: Bob the Drag Queen & Monet X Change.

Monét X Change, Miss Congeniality of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 10 and winner of AS4 and Bob The Drag Queen, winner of Season 8 are the comedy duo with infectious chemistry behind the hit podcast Sibling Rivalry.

Experience

Mixologists are teaching free and interactive cocktail seminars all weekend.

Bacardí will host a cocktail school where guests will learn how to craft a Bacardí mojito through a competitive fast-paced El Coco Relay race.

25 stations will be set up where guests will learn about the mojito’s history and then do a rum tasting to identify their favorite rum to use.

Guests will compete against one another and will be judged based on a variety of factors, ending with a final “cheers” among the attendees.

The Cocktail School will take place on Saturday from 6 – 7 p.m. at the Bacardí Art Motel.

