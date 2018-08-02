Artists, vendors to hit downtown Las Vegas for First Friday

The theme of this month’s First Friday celebration is “Train.”

Madison Morassi De Los Reyes and her husband Joseph pose for a photo while selling items at their tent, "Princess Madison" during First Friday Las Vegas, a monthly art festival, located in downtown Las Vegas Arts District, Friday, July 6, 2018. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto

Antonio Nunez and Scott Commings pose for a photo at The Stove, which is under construction, in Henderson, Nevada on Sunday, May 6, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Greg Landers of Las Vegas and his son Lucky, 8, are seen through hula hoops created by Tape Pixie owner Emily Landers during First Friday Las Vegas, a monthly art festival, located in downtown Las Vegas Arts District, Friday, July 6, 2018. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto

Las Vegas artist Ricardo Limones paints a mural as his friend artist Katherine Cardona looks on during First Friday Las Vegas, a monthly art festival, located in downtown Las Vegas Arts District, Friday, July 6, 2018. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto

Majestic Rep opens season with ‘Cabaret’

“Cabaret” opens Thursday at the Majestic Repertory Theater, 1217 S. Main St., kicking off the company’s new season. The classic portrait of a Berlin nightclub in the 1920s will run through Aug. 26 with Thursday through Saturday performances at 8 p.m. and Sunday shows at 5 p.m. Tickets are $15 for students and $28 for everyone else. majesticrepertory.com

First Friday’s theme is ‘Train’

The theme of this month’s First Friday celebration is “Train,” and organizers say it’s aimed at “reminding us that there are no shortcuts and everything we aim to do in life takes training.” It will run at various venues from 5-11 p.m. The featured artist is Las Vegas’ Tony Castillo, whose works include digital illustration, woodworking, portrait painting and commercial murals. Music will be provided by Rising Stars, De Blanc, Joey Miceli & Jazzy Cadiente and Lil Rheuk. The festival’s main stage is at the south end of Art Way parking lot, with the majority of artists/vendors placed on First Street, extending to Hoover. ffflv.org

It’s all about Portland at this 4-course meal

Chef Scott Commings’ Culinary Road Trip dinner series at Downtown Grand pays tribute to Portland, Oregon, on Aug. 8. The four-course meal, paired with cocktails and beer, will include charcuterie, buttermilk pork tenderloin with biscuits, cheese and fried egg, shakshuka and a crème brule pancake. Tickets for the meal, which gets underway at 6:30, are $55 plus fees. downtowngrand.com.

Delve into Disney at Discovery

Saturday is Disney Day at Discovery Children’s Museum, 360 Promenade Place. Special programming will include Disney trivia, sword and wand design, exploration of animation, karaoke and Disney-inspired art projects. Children of all ages can learn about the scientific secrets behind magical powers, take part in a scavenger hunt and meet some favorite characters. discoverykidslv.org

Museum presents ‘Mob on the Run’

The Mob Museum, 300 Stewart Ave., will host a screening of the documentary “Mob on the Run” at 6 p.m. Monday. Described as “the definitive story of the mob’s rise and fall in Las Vegas,” the 1987 film will be presented along with a discussion by producer Bob Stoldal and journalist George Knapp. Admission is free with museum admission or for members. themobmuseum.org

