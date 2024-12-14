Downtown Las Vegas power outage takes out 7.5K customers

More than 15 separate outages are reported centered near South Maryland Parkway and East Charleston Boulevard, according to the NV Energy outage website.

More than 7,500 NV Energy customers in the downtown Las Vegas area lost power early Friday evening.

More than 15 separate outages were reported centered near South Maryland Parkway and East Charleston Boulevard, according to the NV Energy outage website.

A post on X about 6 p.m. said the El Cortez went dark as well as nearby areas.

An outage affecting 5,461 customers was reported at 4:42 p.m. and another affecting 2,061 customers was reported at 5:44 p.m.

Nothing was posted about the cause or possible restoration time.

Shortly after 6:45 p.m., an NV Energy spokeswoman said a crew had arrived at a substation and was investigating the outage, but had no information to add yet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.