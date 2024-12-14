48°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Downtown

Downtown Las Vegas power outage takes out 7.5K customers

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Suspect, 18, arrested in fatal central Las Vegas shooting
Fireworks erupt over the Las Vegas Strip as part of New Years Eve festivities across the city f ...
New Year’s Eve 2024 in Las Vegas: A guide to concerts, fireworks and parties
Dancers perform during a dress rehearsal of the Nutcracker at the Smith Center on Thursday, Dec ...
Las Vegas dancers at a standstill in union skirmish
The exterior of the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health in downtown Las Vegas, wh ...
Inaugural TEDxLasVegas coming in 2025
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 13, 2024 - 6:26 pm
 
Updated December 13, 2024 - 6:51 pm

More than 7,500 NV Energy customers in the downtown Las Vegas area lost power early Friday evening.

More than 15 separate outages were reported centered near South Maryland Parkway and East Charleston Boulevard, according to the NV Energy outage website.

A post on X about 6 p.m. said the El Cortez went dark as well as nearby areas.

An outage affecting 5,461 customers was reported at 4:42 p.m. and another affecting 2,061 customers was reported at 5:44 p.m.

Nothing was posted about the cause or possible restoration time.

Shortly after 6:45 p.m., an NV Energy spokeswoman said a crew had arrived at a substation and was investigating the outage, but had no information to add yet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES