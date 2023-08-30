Fire at abandoned downtown building causing road closures
Crews responded near Charleston Boulevard and Third Street around 6:30 p.m.
A fire at an abandoned building in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday night caused road closures.
Las Vegas and Clark County fire crews responded to a two-alarm fire at an abandoned commercial building near Charleston Boulevard and Third Street around 6:30 p.m., according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.
The Regional Transportation Commission said Charleston was closed in both directions from Art Way to Las Vegas Boulevard.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
