Downtown

Fire at abandoned downtown building causing road closures

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 29, 2023 - 7:17 pm
 
Updated August 29, 2023 - 7:39 pm
A fire burns near Charleston Boulevard and Third Street on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. (John Katsil ...
A fire burns near Charleston Boulevard and Third Street on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A fire burns near Charleston Boulevard and Third Street on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. (John Katsil ...
A fire burns near Charleston Boulevard and Third Street on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fire at an abandoned building in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday night caused road closures.

Las Vegas and Clark County fire crews responded to a two-alarm fire at an abandoned commercial building near Charleston Boulevard and Third Street around 6:30 p.m., according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.

The Regional Transportation Commission said Charleston was closed in both directions from Art Way to Las Vegas Boulevard.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on X.

