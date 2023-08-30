Fire at abandoned downtown building causing road closures

Crews responded near Charleston Boulevard and Third Street around 6:30 p.m.

A fire burns near Charleston Boulevard and Third Street on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fire at an abandoned building in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday night caused road closures.

Las Vegas and Clark County fire crews responded to a two-alarm fire at an abandoned commercial building near Charleston Boulevard and Third Street around 6:30 p.m., according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.

The Regional Transportation Commission said Charleston was closed in both directions from Art Way to Las Vegas Boulevard.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

