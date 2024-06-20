80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Shootings

Man shot, killed by police in downtown Las Vegas apartment complex

Las Vegas police briefing on shooting
Man shot, killed by police in downtown Las Vegas
Police at the scene of an officer-involved shooting on 9th Street in Downtown Las Vegas, Thursd ...
Police at the scene of an officer-involved shooting on 9th Street in Downtown Las Vegas, Thursday, June 20, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Police at the scene of an officer-involved shooting on 9th Street in Downtown Las Vegas, Thursd ...
Police at the scene of an officer-involved shooting on 9th Street in Downtown Las Vegas, Thursday, June 20, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Police near the scene of an officer-involved shooting on 9th Street in Downtown Las Vegas, Thur ...
Police near the scene of an officer-involved shooting on 9th Street in Downtown Las Vegas, Thursday, June 20, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Police near the scene of an officer-involved shooting that occurred on 9th Street in Downtown L ...
Police near the scene of an officer-involved shooting that occurred on 9th Street in Downtown Las Vegas, Thursday, June 20, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Police near the scene of an officer-involved shooting that occurred on 9th Street in Downtown L ...
Police near the scene of an officer-involved shooting that occurred on 9th Street in Downtown Las Vegas, Thursday, June 20, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Police near the scene of an officer-involved shooting on 9th Street in Downtown Las Vegas, Thur ...
Police near the scene of an officer-involved shooting on 9th Street in Downtown Las Vegas, Thursday, June 20, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Police near the scene of an officer-involved shooting on 9th Street in Downtown Las Vegas, Thur ...
Police near the scene of an officer-involved shooting on 9th Street in Downtown Las Vegas, Thursday, June 20, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
More Stories
The Clark County Coroner’s office on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hag ...
1 of 2 victims found shot to death earlier this month identified
Henderson officers shoot man who pulled gun during chase, police say
Former Las Vegas Police detective Pamela Bordeaux, accused of shooting and killing her former s ...
Jury begins deliberations in ex-Metro officer’s murder trial
Man accused of firing 112 shots thought he was being robbed, police say
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 20, 2024 - 1:13 pm
 
Updated June 20, 2024 - 7:04 pm

A man was shot and killed by police after pointing a rifle at officers in a downtown Las Vegas apartment complex, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were responding to a call about an armed person at around 1 p.m. on Thursday in the 200 block of North Ninth Street. The man was making statements suggesting that he was going to kill someone, police said.

When police entered the apartment complex, they were met by the man. According to Metro Capt. Kurt McKenzie, after several commands to drop his weapon, the man instead pointed it at police.

Police then shot at the man, he said. Medical help was called, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

McKenzie did not say whether officers had been shot at by the man but said that no officers had been injured.

While the investigation was still ongoing, McKenzie said it “appears possible” that the man was a resident of the apartment complex.

Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com or 610-810-8450.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Police: Woman intentionally struck, killed boyfriend with car amid fight
recommend 2
Man stabbed to death after bystanders help screaming woman, police say
recommend 3
Officers shoot man who pulled gun during chase, Henderson police say
recommend 4
Longtime Nevada federal judge dies after struck by vehicle
recommend 5
Las Vegas man shot, killed by childhood friend, police say
recommend 6
Woman arrested after police say she climbed on Reno craps table, threw chips at people