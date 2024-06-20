Man shot, killed by police in downtown Las Vegas apartment complex

A man was shot and killed by police after pointing a rifle at officers in a downtown Las Vegas apartment complex, according to police.

Police near the scene of an officer-involved shooting on 9th Street in Downtown Las Vegas, Thursday, June 20, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Officers were responding to a call about an armed person at around 1 p.m. on Thursday in the 200 block of North Ninth Street. The man was making statements suggesting that he was going to kill someone, police said.

When police entered the apartment complex, they were met by the man. According to Metro Capt. Kurt McKenzie, after several commands to drop his weapon, the man instead pointed it at police.

Police then shot at the man, he said. Medical help was called, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

McKenzie did not say whether officers had been shot at by the man but said that no officers had been injured.

While the investigation was still ongoing, McKenzie said it “appears possible” that the man was a resident of the apartment complex.

