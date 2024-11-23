Fire prompts smoke, traffic issues near downtown Las Vegas

No details on the fire were available, but smoke could be seen at 350 South City Parkway.

Firefighters battle a blaze inside a railcar in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Friday evening fire in downtown Las Vegas is snarling traffic near Las Vegas City Hall and the Smith Center parking garage.

The fire was started in a railcar, said Las Vegas Fire Department spokesperson Jordan Moore. No injuries have been reported.

Fire crews were dispatched after receiving a call reporting a train fire after 4:30 p.m., according to fire officials. The first unit found several vehicles on fire.

The Regional Transportation Commission posted on X about the fire just after 5 p.m.

#FASTALERT Fire reported in the area of 350 S City Pkwy. Please avoid the area and plan alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/098elIlUYB — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) November 23, 2024

The fire has been contained to the railcar where the fire originally started, fire officials said.

The Las Vegas Fire Department was still on scene and checking other railcars to see if the fire expanded, fire officials said.

Main Street was closed from City Hall’s Parking Garage to Lewis.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Annie Vong at avong@reviewjournal.com. Follow @annievwrites on X. Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.