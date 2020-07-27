Gateway arch project prompts closures of Las Vegas Boulevard

Construction of the 80-foot-tall gateway arch will involve overnight closures next month on Las Vegas Boulevard in downtown Las Vegas.

Work on the planned $6.5 million, 80-foot-tall arch sign will begin March 16 and once complete in September, will create a gateway to downtown on Las Vegas Boulevard near the Stratosphere. Courtesy: City of Las Vegas

Construction of an 80-foot-tall gateway arch over Las Vegas Boulevard will involve overnight closures next month in downtown Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Boulevard between St. Louis and Bob Stupak avenues near The Strat will shut to traffic overnight between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Aug. 10-13, 23-24 and 26-27, the city of Las Vegas announced Monday.

Motorists should take Paradise Road for an alternate southbound route and Fairfield Avenue for the northbound detour.

Construction on the $6.5 million project kicked off in March, with a scheduled September completion date.

The illuminated blue arch will cross over Las Vegas Boulevard between St. Louis and Bob Stupak avenues and will feature an emblem with “Las Vegas” script hanging over the boulevard.

The arch is part of a larger downtown Las Vegas infrastructure improvement project and will be erected near a showgirl sign installation at Las Vegas Boulevard and Main Street. The almost $400,000 sign display, which features two, 26-foot-tall showgirls, was completed in August 2018.

