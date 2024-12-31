57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Downtown

License plate-reading cameras installed in downtown Las Vegas

People walk through the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 15, ...
People walk through the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
More Stories
The top 20 New Year’s concerts in Las Vegas
Thomas Ontivero, left, receives help filling up his tires from Marty Baier during a group bikin ...
‘A Vegas staple:’ Cyclists take downtown by storm in weekly ‘Hump Day Ride’
The inside of Petite Boheme, a new bar by chef James Trees, is seen on Dec. 18, 2024, in Las Ve ...
1st look inside new downtown bar from chef James Trees
The Royal from Plaza gaming allows 5-card poker play on mobile devices across Nevada. (Neon PR)
Plaza launches 5-card-draw poker app: ‘What Nevada has been waiting for’
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 31, 2024 - 12:32 pm
 

Ahead of Tuesday night’s New Year’s Eve festivities, the city of Las Vegas announced that 22 cameras have been installed in the downtown area to read license plates.

The city of Las Vegas made the announcement in a post shared on X, stating that 22 cameras in 11 locations will go live starting Tuesday.

According to the city, the cameras, which are intended to “improve public safety,” are located close to Fremont Street Experience and other roads in downtown Las Vegas.

“The cameras read license plates and notify law enforcement of stolen and wanted vehicles,” the city said in the post.

Officials noted that the cameras will not be used for traffic control, speeding drivers, red-light runners or other traffic-related infractions.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES