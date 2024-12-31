License plate-reading cameras installed in downtown Las Vegas

The city of Las Vegas announced Tuesday that 22 cameras have been installed in the downtown area to read license plates.

People walk through the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Ahead of Tuesday night’s New Year’s Eve festivities, the city of Las Vegas announced that 22 cameras have been installed in the downtown area to read license plates.

The city of Las Vegas made the announcement in a post shared on X, stating that 22 cameras in 11 locations will go live starting Tuesday.

According to the city, the cameras, which are intended to “improve public safety,” are located close to Fremont Street Experience and other roads in downtown Las Vegas.

“The cameras read license plates and notify law enforcement of stolen and wanted vehicles,” the city said in the post.

Officials noted that the cameras will not be used for traffic control, speeding drivers, red-light runners or other traffic-related infractions.